Possible COVID-19 exposure on flights between Mexico City and Moncton

Public Health says an international traveler who recently tested positive for COVID-19 may have been infectious while flying from Mexico City to Moncton in August

A release states individuals traveling on Air Canada Flight 0992 from Mexico City to Toronto and Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton on August 22 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight.

If an individual develops symptoms, they are directed to self-isolate and call 811.