Possible COVID-19 exposure on Mexico City-Toronto-Moncton flight November 7th

Public Health is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveler who flew Air Canada from Mexico City to Moncton, via Toronto, on November 7th.

Officials say flight AC 0992 arrived in Toronto at 7:20 p.m. and flight AC 8918 arrived in Moncton at 11:43 p.m.

Anyone on either of these flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for fourteen days after the flight.

If COVID-19 symptoms develop, individuals are advised to self-isolate and complete the online self-assessment of call 811 to schedule a COVID-19 test.