Possible COVID-19 exposure on two Air Canada flights October 24th

Public Health says passengers on two Air Canada flights on October 24th may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials say a positive case has been identified in a traveler who may have been infectious while on Air Canada flight 322 from Calgary to Montreal and flight 8792 from Montreal that landed in Saint John at 9:22 p.m.

Individuals on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 up to and including November 7th.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is directed to self-isolate and take the online self-assessment or call 811 to get tested.