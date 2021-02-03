Potential COVID-19 exposure at Edmundston Mazda dealership

Public Health in New Brunswick has issued an advisory warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Martin Mazda in Edmundston last week.

Officials say anyone at the business on Pérusse Street between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on any day from January 25th to 28th may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Customers and staff are asked to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 that could develop within 14 days of any potential exposure.