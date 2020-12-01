Potential COVID-19 exposure at four Saint John sites

Public Health has identified potential COVID-19 exposures at four locations in Saint John.

They include Cask and Kettle (112 Prince WIlliam St.) on November 17th, between 8:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. and Churchill's Pub (8 Grannan Street) on November 20th between 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

There are two sites with potential exposures on November 21st: Picaroons (30 Canterbury Street) between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and Thandi's Restaurant (33 Canterbury Street) between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Anyone at any of these locations who does not have COVID-19 symptoms should self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines, while those experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms should complete the online self-assessment and get a COVID-19 test.