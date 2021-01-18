Potential COVID-19 exposure at locations in Zone 4 and Zone 1

Pubic Health says potential exposure to the novel coronavirus may have occurred at two businesses in the Edmundston Region and an after hours clinic in the Moncton Region earlier this month.

Officials say anyone at Jean Coutu Kim Levesque-Côté on Broadway Boulevard in Grand Falls on January 7th between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Exposure to the novel coronavirus may also have occurred at Parts for Trucks on Powers Road in the town between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on each of January 11th, 12th and 14th.

Anyone who was at the Moncton North After Hours Medical Clinic on Mountain Road between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. January 14th may also have come into contact with COVID-19.

Individuals who visited these locations on the named dates and times are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.