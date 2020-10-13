Potential COVID-19 exposure at three Campbellton schools

Public Health is advising the public of potential exposure to a COVID-19 case at three schools in Campbellton.

The schools are identified as Lord Beaverbrook School, Campbellton Middle School and Campbellton Learning Centre.

A positive case of COVID-19 was also confirmed at Dalhousie Regional School.

Anyone who has been in close contact with the case will be contacted by Public Health for contact tracing.

At a press conference in Fredericton Tuesday, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said learning at Lord Beaverbrook, Campbellton Middle and the Campbellton Learning Centre is not expected to be impacted.

He added students at Dalhousie Regional School learned from home Tuesday and will do so again Wednesday to allow for contact tracing and the implementation of the school's operational response.

Tuesday was an operational response day for both L.E. Reinsborough School and Academie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie and schools will communicate any changes that impact students.

Sugarloaf Senior High School students will learn from home again on Wednesday and the school will be in touch with families to communicate any potential changes regarding learning for Thursday and Friday.