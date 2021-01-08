Potential COVID-19 exposure at two businesses and on Air Canada flight last week

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Walmart in Atholville last week, a pool hall in Moncton New Year's Eve and on an Air Canada flight between Toronto and Moncton New Year's Day.

Anyone at the store in Atholville between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. December 30th or on December 31st between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., or at Miss Cue in Moncton between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. New Year's Eve, should get tested if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and should self-monitor if they are not.

Exposure to the novel coronavirus my also have occurred on Air Canada flight 8910 that departed Toronto at 8:30 a.m. for Moncton on New Year's Day.

Those on the flight are asked to continue following the instructions they received when registering for travel to, and when they arrived in, New Brunswick.