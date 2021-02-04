Potential COVID-19 exposure identified at business in Zone 3

Public Health in New Brunswick is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a business in Zone 3 on Friday and Monday.

Officials say anyone at Carrington and Company between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on January 29th and on February 1st between 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Anyone at the business at 225 Woodstock Road in Fredericton at the dates and times mentioned should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to 14 days after a potential exposure.