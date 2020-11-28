Potential COVID-19 exposure on Edmonton-Toronto-Moncton flight November 14th

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveler who may have been infectious while flying from Edmonton to Moncton via Toronto on November 14th.

Officials say Air Canada flight 170 from Edmonton arrived in Toronto at 6:55 p.m. and flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton arrived at 11:43 p.m.

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Should symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the online self-assessment of call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test.