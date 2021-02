New Brunswick Public Health is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on two Air Canada flights to Moncton at the end of January.

Officials say flight 8918 departed Toronto at 8:30 a.m. on January 27th, while flight 8906 left Montreal at 6:48 p.m. on January 28th.

Anyone on either of these flights should continue their 14-day self-isolation period while monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.