Potential COVID-19 exposure on Winnipeg-Toronto-Moncton flight November 15

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveler who flew from Winnipeg to Moncton via Toronto on Air Canada on November 15.

Officials say flight AC 8954 landed in Toronto at 8:16 p.m. and flight AC 8918 arrived in Moncton at 11:43 p.m.

Anyone on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their flight.

Should any symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and take the online self-assessment or call 811 to schedule a COVID-19 test.