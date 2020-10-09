Potential public exposure to COVID-19 at Moncton McDonald's

Public Health is reporting another potential exposure to COVID-19 in the Moncton area.

Anyone who visited the McDonald's Restaurant on Morton Avenue between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on any day from September 28 to October 5 should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus for 14 days from their last visit.

If symptoms develop, individuals are directed to immediately self-isolate and arrange a COVID-19 test by completing the online self-assessment or calling 811.

On Friday, the Moncton Region was returned to the Orange Phase of new Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan.