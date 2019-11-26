PQ leadership hopeful Sylvain Gaudreault says Quebecers ready for a gay premier

The first person to emerge as a leadership hopeful for the Parti Quebecois says he believes Quebecers are ready to elect a gay premier.

Sylvain Gaudreault made the comments Monday as he formally announced his candidacy in front of about 100 supporters, including former PQ ministers and members of the legislature, in his riding north of Quebec City.

Gaudreault, who is openly gay, says Quebecers are respectful and open to him.

His entry into the political leadership fray comes one day after Liberal leadership hopeful Dominique Anglade told reporters her Haitian roots wouldn't be an issue for Quebecers, who've moved on from such discussions.

Gaudreault, 49, says that first and foremost, Quebecers ask themselves other questions about the worthiness of a political leader, including: Are they responsible? Are they credible? Can they deliver?

He says voters in the province are more concerned with the climate crisis and a connection to the regions outside major centres.