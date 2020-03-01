Premier Higgs makes statement on Coronavirus

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs issued a statement Sunday on COVID-19.

In the press release, Higgs confirmed that while there has been a spread of the disease to other countries, including the US and Canada, the province continues to have no confirmed cases.

Regardless of this, the Premier says New Brunswickers cannot be complacent.

He added those traveling for the March Break should heed Public Health Agency of Canada travel notices, as well as monitoring themselves and loved ones when they return for symptoms of coronavirus.

These symptoms include a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

Anyone with these symptoms should call Tele-Care at 811 before going to a hospital or doctor's office, so precautions can be taken to limit the potentially spreading the disease further.

The Premier reiterated that we can all take steps to prevent the spread of any disease, including regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth and staying home when you're sick.

Higgs finished by saying we should all heed the advice of professionals who are working diligently to ensure we are prepared and any potential impact is minimized.