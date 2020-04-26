Premier issues statement on the passing of Roland Haché

Premier Blaine Higgs issued a statement Saturday on the passing of former MLA Roland Haché.

Haché passed away Friday at the age of 72.

He was the mayor of Petit-Rocher from 1995 to 1999, moving to provincial politics as the MLA for Nigadoo-Chaleur from 1999 to 2014.

During his time an MLA, Haché held multiple cabinet positions, including the Education and Environment & Local Government portfolios.

Higgs said Haché was a passionate and kind man who cared about his constituents, who he represented with great distinction.

He extended his sincerest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Roland Haché.