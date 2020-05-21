Premier: NB's border restrictions remain in place

New Brunswick's premier says the province's borders will remain shut to unnecessary travel due to on-going COVID-19 cases in neighbouring provinces and states.

Though the province is recovery, Blaine Higgs says active cases of the virus in Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Maine still pose a risk to New Brunswick communities.

Peace officers are authorized to turn away visitors trying to enter the province.

Higgs says some travel is recognized as necessary, including residents of other provinces who must enter New Brunswick to work or to receive medical treatment, and commercial vehicle drivers delivering goods.