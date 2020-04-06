Premier says NB could release COVID-19 modelling numbers this week
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is promising to release COVID-19 modelling numbers sometime this week.
He says the public should have access to the same numbers that are available to provincial health officials and they could be released as early as Tuesday.
Higgs adds he believes there should be consistent sharing of that information across the country.
Ontario followed BC and Alberta and released its modelling numbers Friday but the federal government will only say national data will be available soon.