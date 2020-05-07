Premier says NB's border restrictions are working

New Brunswick's premier says border restrictions implemented to help contain the spread of COVID-19 have been working.

Blaine Higgs says he's been discussing border controls with an all-party cabinet committee and that improvements can be made, they will be.

Under current measures, those without a valid reason for travel can be denied entry to the province.

Since implemented on March 25th, five air travellers have been denied entry to the province with nearly 40 vehicles per day being turned away at the border over the past ten days.

