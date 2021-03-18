Premiers announce return of Atlantic bubble by April 19

Atlantic Canada's four premiers have announced that beginning next month, residents of the region will again be able to travel between provinces without restrictions.



In a statement Thursday, the premiers of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador said the Atlantic travel bubble will be restored by April 19.

The reopening is conditional on COVID-19 case numbers remaining low in the region, outbreaks being contained and on the advice of provincial medical officers.

The statement says Newfoundland and Labrador's participation will depend on continued progress in easing its restrictions following an outbreak last month in the St. John's region.

The return of the bubble means residents of the Atlantic provinces will be able to travel within the region without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

Travel between the four provinces has been restricted since the end of November, following a number of COVID-19 outbreaks.