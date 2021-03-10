President of Bathurst dart league challenges premier to game of darts

Local dart players are hoping to soon get back to playing the game they love.

The province recently moved to the less-restrictive "Yellow Phase" of its pandemic recovery plan which allows sports teams to play within their respective zones, provided there's a risk assessment and a provincially-approved operational plan in place.

But Bathurst Ladies City Dart league president Patricia Duffy says so far that doesn't apply to darts because the league plays in licensed establishments.

Duffy says she's working with officials and bars in order to prepare.

Duffy says she has challenged New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs to a game of darts to show him what it's all about.