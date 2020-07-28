President of U de M Student Federation steps down effective immediately

The Universite de Moncton's Student Federation will be looking for a new president.

Codiac FM reports Melinda Prince stepped down from the presidency effective Monday.

The Allardville native is studying political science and was elected to a one-year term which began in April.

The reason for Prince's sudden departure is unknown at this time.

The group's executive vice-president will assume her role on an interim basis.

(with files from CodiacFM)