President of U de M Student Federation steps down effective immediately
The Universite de Moncton's Student Federation will be looking for a new president.
Codiac FM reports Melinda Prince stepped down from the presidency effective Monday.
The Allardville native is studying political science and was elected to a one-year term which began in April.
The reason for Prince's sudden departure is unknown at this time.
The group's executive vice-president will assume her role on an interim basis.
(with files from CodiacFM)