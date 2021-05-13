Price of gas and diesel both up in N.B. May 13th

The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) raised the price of both gas and diesel in their weekly price reset.

Self-serve gasoline is up 1.4 cents per lire to a new maximum of $1.340/L, while the EUB raised the top price of diesel by 2.1 cents per litre to $1.320/L.

Most gas stations will sell for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.

The EUB also raised the price of Furnace Oil and Propane overnight, with Furnace Oil 1.8 cents per litre more expensive at a maximum price of $1.137/L.

Propane is up eight tenths of a cent per litre to a top price of $1.050/L.