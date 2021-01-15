Price of milk to increase six cents per litre in New Brunswick February 1st
The New Brunswick Farm Products Commission has announced an increase to the minimum price New Brunswickers will pay for milk.
As of February 1st, the minimum price for white milk will go up 6 cents per litre.
The commission says the price adjustment is necessary as the production cost for farmers, including costs associated with fuel, machinery repairs, feed, and labour, has increased.
Pricing under the School Milk Program will remain unchanged for the current school year.