Prime Minister set to unveil new cabinet Wednesday

It will be all business this afternoon when the prime minister unveils a cabinet to navigate a new era of minority government in a bitterly divided country.

Justin Trudeau has taken a month since winning re-election to put together his new team, twice as long as he took in 2015.

Like cabinets during his first mandate, this one will have an equal number of men and women, and will attempt to balance regional, ethnic and religious considerations.

The biggest shift will likely involve Chrystia Freeland, who is expected to be named deputy prime minister and minister in charge of a beefed-up intergovernmental affairs department, to be renamed domestic affairs.

Sources say Francois-Philippe Champagne will leave his post at Infrastructure to take over from Freeland at Foreign Affairs.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to stay put.

Sources say Jonathan Wilkinson, currently fisheries minister, will move to Environment and Nova Scotian Bernadette Jordan, currently rural economic development minister, will take over Fisheries.

Trudeau is expected to be tap Montreal MP Pablo Rodriguez as government House leader.