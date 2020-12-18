Prince Edward Island to ease COVID-19 restrictions, allow larger indoor gatherings

Prince Edward Island is planning to ease COVID-19 restrictions starting tomorrow.



Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said today that limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings will be increased to members of a household plus ten extra people.



She says gyms, museums and libraries will be able to open at 50 per cent capacity.



Morrison says the relaxed rules will be in place until Jan. 11.



The province imposed what it called a ``circuit-breaker'' lockdown on Dec. 7 to smother an outbreak of COVID-19, the source of which authorities couldn't identify.



Morrison says the province reported six COVID-19 infections during the lockdown period, all of which she says were travel related.

