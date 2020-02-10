Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronovirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among an additional 66 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo.

The company says in a release issued early Monday morning that the positive test results were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health and that it is following the ministry's ``disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.''

This latest case raises to eight the number of Canadians aboard the Diamond Princess who have contracted the new virus.

The other seven were earlier taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

The federal government said Sunday that it was monitoring the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined on the Diamond Princess and another cruise ship anchored off Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said in a statement Sunday that none of the 213 evacuees from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the outbreak, who are quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont., have exhibited any symptoms of the virus.