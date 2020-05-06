Program promotes online artistic performances during pandemic

Government has created a new Special Projects program to fund online artistic and cultural performances during COVID-19.

A release states the program, launched Wednesday, aims to address some of the challenges forced on professional artists and those who enjoy art and culture by social isolation.

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture says artists who have had their exhibition, project, showcase or performance cancelled can receive up to $2,000 to present their work via social media.

Cultural businesses/entrepreneurs that use digital means to promote themselves are also eligible, as are arts organizations and similar associations.

The province says all proposals must respect physical distancing and self-isolation directives issued by government.

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture recently partnered with Music NB to provide similar assistance to professional musicians.

Musical artists may submit their proposals to Music NB, which will then help selected artists promote their performances.