Property assessment review period extended in N.B.

The provincial government has extended the deadline to request a property assessment review by 30 days.

Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson says in a release, "in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our government felt it was important to work with New Brunswickers to alleviating some of the hardship property owners are currently facing."

Property assessment offices remain closed to protect the health and safety of employees and the public, however the government says staff have resumed some of their regular duties, including processing review requests.

The release states the following options are available to anyone wishing to submit a request for review:

- Submit Online: www.snb.ca/review;

- E-mail submissions: snb@snb.ca;

- Regular mail, as indicated on your 2020 property assessment and tax notice;

All property is assessed at its real and true market value as of January 1 each year.