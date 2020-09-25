Property owners to receive separate assessment notices in October

Service New Brunswick (SNB) says New Brunswick property owners will receive their property assessment notice for 2021 in October.

A release states the assessments will now be issued separately from property tax bills to accommodate a recommendation from the 2017 auditor general's report on property assessment services.

Government says assessments will start going out next week and if the property owner agrees with it, then no further action is required.

Property owners who do not agree with the assessment can call 1-888-762-8600 or file a Request for Review online.

SNB says the deadline to request a review is November 2.

A second cycle of assessments will go out to about 10,000 property owners in January.

The release states the properties have undergone changes, including ownership or new construction later in 2020.

These property owners will have 30 days to file a request for review.