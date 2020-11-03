Prosecutors oppose release of Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump

Prosecutors in the United States say a Canadian woman accused of sending poisoned letters to President Donald Trump is too dangerous to be released.



In a memo filed with the Washington D.C. district court on Friday, acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin argued that Pascale Ferrier poses a flight risk.



Sherwin also cited the nature of the crimes Ferrier is accused of and the strength of the government's evidence in the memo.



Ferrier was arrested at a U.S. border crossing on Sept. 20.



U.S. authorities say she was in possession of a handgun and several other weapons as well as a fake Texas driver's licence when she was arrested.



Ferrier has been charged with sending a letter containing the poison ricin, which was intercepted before being delivered to the White House.