Province accepting applications for Environmental Trust Fund

Applications for funding from the Environmental Trust Fund are now being accepted.

The province says the fund provides financial support for projects that produce measurable benefits to the environment.

Municipalities, community groups, First Nations, non-profits and institutions can apply for funding.

The Department of Environment and Local Government says funding comes from approximately 50% of the environmental fees paid on redeemable beverage containers.

Submissions will be assessed on how they address priority areas, including protecting the environment, managing waste and addressing climate change.

Applications will be accepted online until November 30th.