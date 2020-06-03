Province accepts offer for land, assets purchase at Bas-Caraquet Marine Centre

The province has accepted an offer from MQM Quality Manufacturing for the purchase of two parcels of land, a vacant fabrication shop, and industrial equipment at the Bas-Caraquet Marine Centre.

A release states the purchase of the fabrication shop previously leased by Groupe Ocean will allow the company to expand operations.

Andrea Anderson-Mason, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation says in the release the sale will generate $1.6 million in revenue as well as allowing a locally owned company to expand.

MQM is headquartered in Tracadie and has operated in the industrial construction field since 1993 and currently employs about 150 people.

The Regional Development Corporation says MQM recently secured two contracts, with work to begin in early June, and intends to hire about 25 skilled workers over the next two years.

The Regional Development Corporation, through Provincial Holdings Ltd., manages the operations of the Bas-Caraquet Marine Centre.

The province states the sale of this land supports the government's key priority of energizing the private sector and MQM's continued growth is an important contributor to economic recovery in the northeastern part of the province.