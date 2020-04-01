Province and MusicNB team up to help musicians put on web concerts

New Brunswick musicians can now earn a few bucks from the comfort of their own home.

Musicians across the province have been feeling the pinch of physical distancing measures with several performances being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music New Brunswick has teamed up with the Department of Tourism, Heritage, and Culture to launch the "New Brunswick at Home" program.

Under the program select artists can receive between $1,000 and $2,000 for their live webcast performances.

Musicians can submit a proposal for a 30 to 60 minute performance to MusicNB who will help promote it.