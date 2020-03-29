Province announces details of New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit

The province announced details of the New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit on Sunday.

The benefit was announced on March 24, and provides a one-time, $900 benefit for workers and self-employed people who have lost their job due to COVID-19.

The province says applications will be available online starting at noon on Monday March 30.

To be eligible for the benefit, a person must meet the following criteria:

- be at least 18 years old;

- have lost his or her job;

- have been laid off, or be self-employed and have lost all revenue, on or after March 15 due to the state of emergency in New Brunswick;

- have earned a minimum of $5,000 (gross) in the last twelve calendar months;

- have lost his/her primary income source;

- have applied/plan to apply for support from the federal government (either EI or Canada Emergency Response Benefit);

- have no other income;

Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release, "Since this benefit will be administered through the Red Cross, I want to personally thank the organization for its quick response and support. This is exactly the type of partnership we need during difficult times. It shows how strong we are as a province."

More information on the benefit and application procedure is available online.