Province announces long-term funding for economic development initiatives in Greater Saint John

Government is committing up to $10 million over the next decade to support economic development in the Greater Saint John region.

The Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour says the announcement follows a recent agreement among municipalities to support a new regional model of economic development.

Funds will go to a new regional economic development agency to procure labour market and population growth programming and services to benefit both businesses and residents.

A release states the proposed model involves the transition of Discover Saint John, Develop Saint John, Economic Development Greater Saint John and the City of Saint John's Population Growth service into one regional agency.

Government says the agency would work to support a common vision of growth for the region, including the communities of Saint John, Grand Bay-Westfield, Rothesay, Quispamsis, St. Martins and Hampton.

The initial five year funding contract begins in 2021-22 with the option of a five-year extension if all municipalities remain in agreement.