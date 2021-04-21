Province calls for health-care volunteers to assist in Ontario

Government is calling on people with health-care experience to volunteer with the COVID-19 response in Ontario.

The province says it does not have the resources to spare within the regional health authorities, so it is encouraging health-care workers who are retired or working outside of the health-care system to assist.

Ontario is in need of nurses, respiratory therapists, perfusionists, and anesthesia assistants.

All travel expenses and salaries will be covered by the federal government.

For more information, e-mail NBHEOC@gnb.ca or call 506-444-2882 during business hours or 506-461-2880 after hours.