Province expands use of biosimilars to improve drug plan sustainability

The provincial government is improving the sustainability of its public drug plans by expanding the use of biosimilars.

A release says biosimilars are highly similar versions of originator biologic drugs that are produced once the patent for the originator expires.

Biosimilars cost significantly less than the originators, although there are no meaningful differences between the two.

The Department of Health says it consulted with a number of stakeholders on the switch and received support from prescribers and patient groups.

New Brunswick provides subsidized drug coverage for about 135,000 people.