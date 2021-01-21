Province extends contract for road salt from Sussex area mine

The provincial government has extended its road salt contract with Nutrien and its mine.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green says extending the contract to 2027, with the option to further extend it into 2033 will help keep jobs in Sussex and bring stability to salt prices.

Government says it buys about 180,000 tonnes of road salt per year from Nutrien, and other salt users such as municipalities, schools and hospitals may buy salt through the contract.

The company employs 70 people at its mine in Sussex and is the only coarse road salt supplier with an active mine in New Brunswick.