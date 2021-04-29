Province gets federal approval for 'made in New Brunswick' carbon pricing system

A made-in-New Brunswick output-based pricing system received federal approval.

Under the new provincial system, which was approved retroactive to January 1st, large industrial emitters will be required to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 10% by 2030.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman said in a release, "Our output-based pricing system will provide significant cost relief, compared to the current federal system, for facilities which are classified as large emitters."

The province released its policy proposal in June 2019, submitted it for approval in July 2019 and received approval 14 months later, in September 2020.

Government says the most recent National Inventory Report shows New Brunswick has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 38% below 2005 levels.