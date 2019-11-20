Province halted final offer votes: CUPE

CUPE says the province has applied to the Labour and Employment Board to cancel the votes on the province's "final offer" that were scheduled for four nursing homes this week.

In a release, CUPE says the cancellation of votes in Néguac, Tabusintac, Inkerman and Shippagan happened without its agreement and without an explanation.

In September, the Premier had asked the NB labour and Employment Board to conduct a vote on his final offer to CUPE and to rush the process so voting was wrapped up before Christmas.

So far, staff at nursing homes in Robertville, Bathurst and Fredericton have all voted at least 87% to reject the offer.

"The homes that have voted properly have all rejected his "offer". It seems like the government and the employer association want to backpedal and stall to prevent a public relations mess," said Sharon Teare, President of the NB Council of Nursing Homes Unions. "Members are already sending a very strong message to Higgs: his offer is disrespectful. His concession demands demonstrate something worse than ignorance of the harsh realities of the sector."

CUPE Coordinator for the nursing home workers Patrick Roy says no explanation was given for why these four specific votes were halted, adding votes for five other nursing homes are scheduled for the coming weeks.

Sharon Teare says, "Workers have had enough of stall tactics. Anti-constitutional laws, futile bargaining sessions, legal battles, court delays, rejection of legislature votes and now this. It's time the Premier put his ego aside and settle a fair deal once and for all."

Votes are still scheduled in the following locations:

- Foyer Assomption, Rogersville (Nov. 27);

- Foyer Saint-Thomas, Memramcook (Dec. 2);

- Villa du Repos, Moncton (Dec. 3);

- Villa Providence, Shediac (Dec. 4)

- Forest Dale Home, Riverside Albert (Dec. 9)