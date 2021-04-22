Province improving access to technology, experiential learning opportunities for students

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development tabled its $1.4 billion budget on Wednesday.

A release says the document includes investments to increase access to technology and virtual learning opportunities, so support experiential learning in communities and to keep schools safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government says $1 million is earmarked for the Laptop Subsidy Program, with $1.2 million put aside to keep the additional technicians hired to make sure students and teachers have an appropriate level of technical support.

$43.43 million is going toward Education Services and to support online and experiential learning initiatives.