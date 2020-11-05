Province investing $15.2M to support vulnerable populations amidst COVID-19

$15.2 million is being invested to assist vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in New Brunswick.

The Department of Social Development says the funds from the Safe Restart Agreement will be put towards long-term care facilities, child welfare and emergency shelters.

Approximately $10.5 million will be allocated to nursing homes and adult residential facilities, with around $3.7 million going to Child Welfare and Protection programs.

Emergency shelters will receive more than 1.2 million to help cover costs associated with the pandemic.