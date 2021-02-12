Province investing in rural infrastructure projects

Three levels of government are investing in four rural infrastructure projects to provide safe roads and access to safe drinking water and dependable wastewater services.

The province says it is contributing $6 million toward the North Lagoon Decommissioning and Collector Sewer project in Plaster Rock, Sunrise Wellfield Development in New Maryland and Combined Sewer Separation and Utility Renewal in St. Stephen.

Funds have also been allocated to the Vaughan Creek Bridge Replacement project in St. Martins.

Ottawa is providing over $9 million for the projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Plan, while the communities of St. Stephen, New Maryland and Plaster Rock are putting forward a combined total of $864,885 to their respective local projects.