Province modernizes bail provisions

The province has introduced amendments to the Provincial Offences Procedure Act that will allow the courts to detain someone accused of a provincial jurisdiction offence.

A release says examples of when detention would be warranted include incidents of domestic/intimate partner violence cases where an emergency intervention order is breached, or when someone repeatedly drives without a licence.

"We are introducing these changes to ensure that judges have the proper authority to deal with provincial offences and protect the safety of the public," said Justice Minister and Attorney General Andrea Anderson-Mason.

The Justice Department says there are very few cases where bail is denied in the case of a provincial offence.

It is even rarer for an accused to be detained pending trial for a provincial offence.

Anderson-Mason adds New Brunswick needs a law that allows detention of an individual when warranted.

The right to being granted reasonable bail is guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the proposed amendments will not affect the presumption of bail principle.

The Charter does allow bail to be denied if there is just cause to do so.