Province, Ottawa partner to implement the Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit

The provincial and federal governments are teaming up to implement the Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit, which aims to reduce the subsidized housing waitlist.

A release says the portable benefit will help low-income working parents and their children access adequate and affordable rental accommodations.

The benefit is available for up to three years and averages between $300 and $475 per month depending on household income, composition and location and will help families with costs associated with shelter, as well as indirect costs like food and child care.

The Department of Social Development is working on the application process, and will open it to eligible, low-income families in the coming months.

Government says eligible families will be identified based on the current subsidized housing waitlist.