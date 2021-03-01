Province partners with land surveyors to accurately map properties

The province has partnered with the Association of New Brunswick Land Surveyors to provide more accurate and up-to-date mapping of property lines.

A release states the associations plan database application needed to be modernized, and this partnership will allow the development of a new one that is fully integrated within Service New Brunswick's (SNB) Land Registry PLANET system.

SNB says registration of survey plans is voluntary, meaning only around 69% of plans prepared annually are registered.

This new partnership will make 100% of prepared survey plans available to the Land Registry, which is used by government, industry professionals and residents to make land-related decisions