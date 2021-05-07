Province plans public engagement sessions on local governance reform

The Department of Environment and Local Government has announced the dates for public engagement sessions on local governance reform.

A release says the sessions will be conducted virtually, in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, with input also being accepted by email and mail until May 31st.

Interested individuals and groups are encouraged to read the green paper, "Working Together for Virbant and Sustainable Communities", release on April 6th.

Government says the regional stakeholder sessions, which will include the regional service commissions, local government representatives and local service district advisory committees, will take place in June, due to the delay in the municipal elections.

Stakeholder and public feedback and analysis will be incorporated into an engagement document summary that will contribute to the drafting of the white paper which will be released by the end of 2021.

People are invited to register online for the public engagement sessions listed below and/or to complete a survey.