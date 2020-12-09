Province proposes take-out booze sales, wine re-corking

Getting beer with takeout or taking the rest of a bottle of wine home from a restaurant might become a reality in New Brunswick.

The Higgs government proposed amendments to the Liquor Control Act on Tuesday, including allowing bars and restaurants to sell liquor with takeout or delivery and giving customers the option to take unconsumed wine home after a meal.

Mandatory server training and raising the fine for selling/serving alcohol to minors to $480 is also on the table.

The provincial government also proposed expanding the list of offences that can stop someone from obtaining a liquor licence to include convictions related to organized crime and the sale, distribution and production of cannabis.