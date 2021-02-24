Province releases addiction and mental health action plan

The provincial government has released a five-year action plan that aims to address the increased demand for addiction and mental health services.

The Department of Health says the five goals of the plan include improving population health and access to services, earlier intervention, matching individuals care and reducing the impact of drug addiction.

Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard says the plan will integrate a public health approach, while encouraging interdepartmental action and contribute to building an easily navigated continuum of care.

Some of the key initiatives include adding addiction and mental health resources, implementing the provincial treatment centre for youth and overdose prevention sites, along with the creation of supportive housing for addiction and mental health clients.

Government says initial funding for the plan's immediate implementation was allocated in the 2020-21 provincial budget.

